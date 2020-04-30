Delhi govt identifies 2 more private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Delhi government on Thursday identified two more private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients in case of "shortage of isolation beds". In an order issued on April 30, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla declared two private hospitals -- Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital -- as COVID-19 hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases.

The order cited "the shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals" as the reason for the decision. The Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital will have 100 isolation beds, while Sir Gangaram City Hospital will have 120 beds.

The medical superintendents of these hospitals have been directed to make isolation beds facility functional before May 3. Earlier, the AAP dispensation had declared government hospitals LNJP, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, and private hospitals Sir Gangaram Kolmat Hospital, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Max Hospital, Saket as COVID-19 hospitals.

Till Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,439 cases of coronavirus and 56 fatalities..