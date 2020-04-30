Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15

Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 15Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:13 IST
Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-state's total cases to 16,169.
The Southeast Asian island nation also reported one death, taking the total death toll to 15. Among the new cases, six are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 488 cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said.
