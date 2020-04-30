Ensure critical health services are not denied: Delhi govt to hospitals

The Delhi government on Thursday directed hospitals and clinics, especially in the private sector, to ensure that patients needing critical healthcare such as dialysis, blood transfusion and chemotherapy are not denied such services amid the ongoing lockdown

The order issued by Delhi Health secretary Padmini Singla also warned the non-COVID hospitals and nursing homes of "cancellation of registration" in case there is non-compliance of the order

"It has come to notice that some hospitals in the private sector, are hesitating in providing critical services, such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients, either on account of fear of contracting COVID-19 or they are keeping their hospitals/clinics closed," the order said. It is also noticed that in many places the hospitals/clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing services," the order stated. "All the Hospitals/Clinics, especially those in private sectors, are hereby directed to remain functional and ensure that anyone needing any essential critical services including dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries, is not denied such service," it said. It said non-compliance will be viewed seriously and action as per provisions of law, including cancellation of the registration of the defaulter hospital or nursing home, will be initiated without further notice, it added. In an order issued on April 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs had also provisioned that all health services should remain functional during the lockdown period.