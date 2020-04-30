Left Menu
Development News Edition

LGBT+ 'gaymers' in Mexico escape coronavirus lockdown with virtual football tournament

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:57 IST
LGBT+ 'gaymers' in Mexico escape coronavirus lockdown with virtual football tournament

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C onfined at home by the new coronavirus, and often in the closet too, LGBT+ football fans in Mexico will get a rare chance to kick a ball about and make friends online on Friday in a national 'gaymers' tournament.

LGBT+ gaming is in its infancy in Mexico but the event's organisers hope the three-day tournament, which is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming consoles, will give people a chance to connect during the isolation of lockdown. "Many young people in the LGBT+ community, when we're in confinement, a lot of us live in double confinement because many of us live in the closet," said Ivan Lara, chief executive of the National Association of LGBT+ Sports.

"There's a lot of desperation ... by giving them this itch for competition, even if it's virtual ... it lets them change their minds a bit so that they don't feel so shut in," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Mexico declared a health emergency on March 30 and shut down non-essential businesses to combat COVID-19, which has killed some 1,800 people with about 18,000 confirmed cases.

Many gay and trans Mexicans struggle to come out to their families, although discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation has been illegal since 2003 and most states allow gay marriage in one of Latin America's most pro-LGBT+ countries. The video game industry has been criticised for homophobia but LGBT+ representation has been growing steadily in recent years, with Xbox set to release a game this year featuring the first ever trans hero of a major video game.

Gay and trans players have also become a more visible online community, often labelled 'gaymers'. However, a 2015 study by data firm Nielsen found about two-thirds of LGBT+ players said games did not represent all sexualities. Lara said the virtual tournament could help assess how much of a problem homophobia was among gamers in Mexico, a largely conservative Catholic country, and it could be an opportunity to change hearts and minds.

"It's much easier (to attack people) when you hide behind a screen," he said. "But it is part of what we have to fight ... you can really explain to people why their homophobia is wrong." The tournament is being run in partnership with the Mexican Federation of E-Sports.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor co...

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.Only 2.4 ...

Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhis Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four m...

The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The fourth movie of the franchise commenced production in San Francisco under the code name Project Ice Cream on February 4, 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020