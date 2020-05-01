Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:26 IST
U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor countries.

Guterres' remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump reignited his war of words with China during an interview with Reuters on Wednesday. Trump said he believes China's handling of the pandemic is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid in November. The new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, has so far infected some 3.2 million globally and more than 227,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

In response to questions about global leadership, Guterres told a news conference that the international community was divided when it was "more important than ever" to be united. "There is ... a disconnect between leadership and power. We see remarkable examples of leadership but they are usually not associated with power. And where we see power we sometimes do not see the necessary leadership," Guterres said.

"I hope this will be overcome sooner rather than later," he added. The 15-member U.N. Security Council has spent more than a month trying to negotiate a resolution that would emphasize the urgent need for enhanced cooperation among all countries in the fight against the coronavirus and calls for a humanitarian truce in conflicts around the world.

A key sticking point, diplomats said, is how the resolution should reference the World Health Organization. Trump has halted U.S. funding for the WHO while Washington reviews the agency's handling of the pandemic, and accused it of being "China-centric," an assertion the organization denies. The United States also did not take part in a WHO initiative last week where world leaders pledged to accelerate work on tests, drugs and vaccines against COVID-19.

When asked if he was concerned about the tensions between the United States and China harming international cooperation, Guterres said: "These are two absolutely vital countries." "The contribution of China and the United States both to fight COVID-19 (and) to all other aspects in the development of international relations is, in my opinion, absolutely essential and I hope that it will become possible in the future," he said.

Guterres said he was particularly worried about insufficient help from the international community for developing countries, both in responding to the pandemic and addressing the economic and social impacts. He said an appeal for $2 billion to help the most vulnerable populations was only half funded.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.21 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus globally, and 227,864 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the gl...

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor co...

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.Only 2.4 ...

Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhis Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020