Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four more traders associated with Azadpur Sabzi Mandi were tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

"They did not commute to and fro from the vegetable market. A total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported so far," an Azadpur Mandi official stated. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the Azadpur Mandi was being disinfected and other preventive measures were being taken.

"Azadpur Mandi is being properly disinfected. All the shops nearby, where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, have been sealed. All the precautionary measures are being taken," Jain earlier said. The Azadpur Mandi continues to operate during the lockdown as the government has exempted all essential services from restrictions. (ANI)

