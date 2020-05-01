Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:44 IST
Five more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 42, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the five fresh cases, one was reported from Karimganj and four were from Bongaigaon district, he said.

"The person from Karimganj is a secondary contact of a Nizamuddin Markaz attendee and was in institutional quarantine," Sarma said. In a first in the state, other new patients -- three from Bongaigaon town and one from Chaprakat -- were found to have no contact history. Their samples were sent for COVID-19 examination as they had fever.

Of the total cases reported in the state so far, 29 have recovered and one person has succumbed to the disease. "Active hospital cases now stand at 12," Sarma said.

Bongaigaon has emerged as the new 'red zone' in the state with five cases in a week, including that of a 16-year- old girl who tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, Sarma told reporters. The deputy commissioner has declared areas within three-km radius of the residences of those affected as containment zones, the minister said.

"Patients are being taken to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati," he said. Altogether seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

A 61-year-old person from Goalpara was found to have contracted the disease on Tuesday. Sarma on Thursday reviewed the prevailing situation in Bongaigaon and Nalbari districts.

Nalbari's 'red zone' status was lifted on Thursday while that of Golaghat will be removed on Friday as both the districts did not report any fresh case during the last 28 days, Sarma said. Apart from Bonagaigaon, other districts in the 'red zone' are Dhubri, Goalpara and Morigaon.

Containment zone restrictions at a high-end apartment in Guwahati, where one person had tested positive, were lifted on Thursday. Assam has so far tested 10,290 samples, of which 42 tested positive for COVID-19, results of 972 samples are still awaited.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Report: 'ImAPet' set to join 100 Thieves

Former Evil Geniuses coach Chet ImAPet Singh is expected to join forces with 100 Thieves Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, DBLTAP.com reported Thursday. ImAPet will replace the slot vacated by Aleksandar kassad Trifunovic, who parted wa...

'Unconscionable' body overflow at funeral home prompts probe

A New York City funeral home that resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks after it was overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths is being investigated by state officials. The funeral home in Brooklyn could face civil fines and ...

Titans part with JJANU, coach PaJion amid reports of org feud

The Vancouver Titans announced the team has mutually parted ways with tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and head coach Hwang PaJion Jisub, with more moves expected to follow amid reports of a rift between the roster and management. Hwang helped us gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020