AIIA, Delhi Police jointly launch initiative for maintaining health of cops through ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and the Delhi Police jointly launched an initiative, AYURAKSHA - "Corona Se Jung- Delhi Police Ke Sang", aimed at maintaining the health of police personnel through ayurveda immunity boosting measures, officials said. The initiative launched on Thursday would be implemented in a phase-wise manner and would cover around 80,000 personnel of the Delhi Police across 15 districts, they said.

According to the police, the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with the Delhi Police has come forward with a proposal for maintaining the health of frontline COVID-19 warriors. "The proposal would be implemented in a phase wise manner. The distribution will take place for nearly 80,000 personnel of Delhi Police across 15 districts. All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has nominated three main coordinators under the Director of Institute. A total of 15 nodal officers of AIIA have been nominated who will be working in close coordination with 15 nodal officers from the Delhi Police," a senior police official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also emphasised that in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the importance of using tested immunity boosters of ayurveda and yoga. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of AYUSH, and, especially, Dr Tanuja, the secretary for this unique initiative which will help policemen at the forefront to keep themselves safe and secure from the deadly virus.

Immune booster kits were distributed to Delhi Police personnel on this occasion. Around 50 police personnel have been hit by this deadly virus.

The AIIA has also planned for identifying police officials with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, stress, hypertension who are more susceptible to this pandemic. These officials will be provided additional support and care.

A proper health record would be maintained in a digital format for all the officers taking these medicines. For this, a specially designed questionnaire and 'Digital Arogya Sanjivani' developed by the Ministry of AYUSH would be used, another official said. It has also been planned to set up a kiosk in every Delhi Police district headquarters wherein complete diet and lifestyle related information as well as usefulness of ayurvedic formulations in boosting the immunity would be explained by consultants of AIIA for 15 days, he said.