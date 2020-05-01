Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIA, Delhi Police jointly launch initiative for maintaining health of cops through ayurveda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:08 IST
AIIA, Delhi Police jointly launch initiative for maintaining health of cops through ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and the Delhi Police jointly launched an initiative, AYURAKSHA - "Corona Se Jung- Delhi Police Ke Sang", aimed at maintaining the health of police personnel through ayurveda immunity boosting measures, officials said. The initiative launched on Thursday would be implemented in a phase-wise manner and would cover around 80,000 personnel of the Delhi Police across 15 districts, they said.

According to the police, the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with the Delhi Police has come forward with a proposal for maintaining the health of frontline COVID-19 warriors. "The proposal would be implemented in a phase wise manner. The distribution will take place for nearly 80,000 personnel of Delhi Police across 15 districts. All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has nominated three main coordinators under the Director of Institute. A total of 15 nodal officers of AIIA have been nominated who will be working in close coordination with 15 nodal officers from the Delhi Police," a senior police official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also emphasised that in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the importance of using tested immunity boosters of ayurveda and yoga. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of AYUSH, and, especially, Dr Tanuja, the secretary for this unique initiative which will help policemen at the forefront to keep themselves safe and secure from the deadly virus.

Immune booster kits were distributed to Delhi Police personnel on this occasion. Around 50 police personnel have been hit by this deadly virus.

The AIIA has also planned for identifying police officials with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, stress, hypertension who are more susceptible to this pandemic. These officials will be provided additional support and care.

A proper health record would be maintained in a digital format for all the officers taking these medicines. For this, a specially designed questionnaire and 'Digital Arogya Sanjivani' developed by the Ministry of AYUSH would be used, another official said. It has also been planned to set up a kiosk in every Delhi Police district headquarters wherein complete diet and lifestyle related information as well as usefulness of ayurvedic formulations in boosting the immunity would be explained by consultants of AIIA for 15 days, he said. PTI AMP/ PLB SNE SNE

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Report: 'ImAPet' set to join 100 Thieves

Former Evil Geniuses coach Chet ImAPet Singh is expected to join forces with 100 Thieves Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, DBLTAP.com reported Thursday. ImAPet will replace the slot vacated by Aleksandar kassad Trifunovic, who parted wa...

'Unconscionable' body overflow at funeral home prompts probe

A New York City funeral home that resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks after it was overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths is being investigated by state officials. The funeral home in Brooklyn could face civil fines and ...

Titans part with JJANU, coach PaJion amid reports of org feud

The Vancouver Titans announced the team has mutually parted ways with tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and head coach Hwang PaJion Jisub, with more moves expected to follow amid reports of a rift between the roster and management. Hwang helped us gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020