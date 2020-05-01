Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds protest in Michigan as governor seeks to extend emergency powers

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:13 IST
Hundreds protest in Michigan as governor seeks to extend emergency powers

Hundreds of protesters, some armed, gathered inside Michigan's state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday objecting to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend emergency powers to combat COVID-19, an appeal Republican lawmakers there have opposed. The protest appeared to be the largest in the state since April 15, when supporters of President Donald Trump organized thousands of people for "Operation Gridlock," jamming the streets of Lansing with their cars to call out what they said was the overreach of Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.

The slow reopening of state economies around the country has taken on political overtones, as Republican politicians and individuals affiliated with Trump's re-election promoted such protests in electoral swing states, such as Michigan. Many people at Thursday's "American Patriot Rally", including militia group members carrying firearms and people with pro-Trump signs, appeared to be ignoring state social-distancing guidelines as they clustered together within 6 feet of each other.

"Governor Whitmer, and our state legislature, it's over with. Open this state," Mike Detmer, a Republican U.S. congressional candidate running for the state's 8th District spot held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, told the crowd. "Let's get businesses back open again. Let's make sure there are jobs to go back to." Police allowed several hundred protesters to peacefully enter the Capitol building around 1 p.m., where they crammed shoulder-to-shoulder near the entrance to legislative chambers, some carrying long guns, few wearing face masks.

People had their temperature taken by police as they entered. Inside, they sang the national anthem and chanted: "Let us work." Other speakers at the event, which had different organizers than the mid-April protest, questioned the deadliness of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

They also said Whitmer's stay-at-home order violated constitutional rights, and urged people to open their businesses on May 1 in disregard of her order. 'FREEDOM OF SPEECH'

State authorities have warned that protesters could be ticketed for violating social-distancing rules. The mayor of Lansing, Andy Schor, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was "disappointed" protesters would put themselves and others at risk, but recognized that Whitmer's order still allowed people to "exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech." State legislative approval of Whitmer's state of emergency declaration, which gives her special executive powers, is set to expire after Thursday.

She has asked for a 28-day extension, though Republican lawmakers in control of the statehouse who want to see a faster economic opening have signaled they could reject her request. Regardless, Whitmer's stay-at-home order is set to continue through May 15, though she has said she could loosen restrictions as health experts determine new cases of COVID-19 are being successfully controlled.

Whitmer has acknowledged that her order was the strictest in the country, but she defended it as necessary as Michigan became one of the states hardest hit by the virus, having already claimed 3,789 lives there. Protesters, many from more rural, Trump-leaning parts of Michigan, have argued it has crippled the economy statewide even as the majority of deaths from the virus are centered on the southeastern Detroit metro area.

Many states, including Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Ohio, have already moved to restart parts of their economies following weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown nearly one in six American workers out of their jobs.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Report: 'ImAPet' set to join 100 Thieves

Former Evil Geniuses coach Chet ImAPet Singh is expected to join forces with 100 Thieves Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, DBLTAP.com reported Thursday. ImAPet will replace the slot vacated by Aleksandar kassad Trifunovic, who parted wa...

'Unconscionable' body overflow at funeral home prompts probe

A New York City funeral home that resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks after it was overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths is being investigated by state officials. The funeral home in Brooklyn could face civil fines and ...

Titans part with JJANU, coach PaJion amid reports of org feud

The Vancouver Titans announced the team has mutually parted ways with tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and head coach Hwang PaJion Jisub, with more moves expected to follow amid reports of a rift between the roster and management. Hwang helped us gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020