Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. mulling potential retaliatory action against China over pandemic - sources

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:25 IST
U.S. mulling potential retaliatory action against China over pandemic - sources

There is a growing push within the Trump administration to craft a list of retaliatory measures against China over its role in the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter said, but cautioned the efforts were in early stages. President Donald Trump has shown increasing frustration with China in recent weeks over the pandemic, which has cost tens of thousands of lives in the United States alone, sparked an economic contraction and threatened Trump's chances of re-election in November.

A range of options are being discussed, informally for now by officials across an array of government agencies, including the State Department, White House National Security Council, Treasury Department and Pentagon, according to the two sources. "There is a discussion as to how hard to hit China and how to calibrate it properly," one of the sources said as Washington walks a tight rope in its ties with Beijing while it imports personal protection equipment (PPE) from there and is also wary of hurting a sensitive trade deal.

The Washington Post, citing two people with knowledge of internal discussions, reported on Thursday that some administration officials had discussed the idea of canceling some debt held by China as a way to strike at Beijing for perceived shortfalls in its candidness on the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's top economic adviser denied the report. "The full faith and credit of U.S. debt obligations is sacrosanct. Period. Full stop," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Reuters. "Similarly is the reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar," Kudlow said. "The story's completely wrong."

Trump told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the virus. "I can do a lot," he said. Among the ideas under consideration are sanctions, a new round of tariffs or other trade restrictions, and a possible effort to lift China’s sovereign immunity, two sources said.

The strongest pressure for action is coming from the National Security Council, including deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, while Treasury officials are advising caution, the sources said. Conversations are at a very preliminary stage and significant action is not considered imminent, the sources said. When asked, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly said Washington's priority at the moment was to fight the virus but warned the time to hold Chinese accountable would come.

"Timing matters," one of the sources said, and added that there was still much debate to be had on any tangible measures.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Gor Mahia named Kenyan champions but Angola season cancelled

Nairobi-based Gor Mahia have been crowned champions of the Kenya Premier League after the 201920 season was declared over due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in Angola there will be no winners of the top-flight Girabola with the campaign annul...

Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...

Report: 'ImAPet' set to join 100 Thieves

Former Evil Geniuses coach Chet ImAPet Singh is expected to join forces with 100 Thieves Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, DBLTAP.com reported Thursday. ImAPet will replace the slot vacated by Aleksandar kassad Trifunovic, who parted wa...

'Unconscionable' body overflow at funeral home prompts probe

A New York City funeral home that resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks after it was overwhelmed by coronavirus deaths is being investigated by state officials. The funeral home in Brooklyn could face civil fines and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020