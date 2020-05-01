Left Menu
Motor racing-NASCAR to resume season in mid-May without spectators

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:34 IST
NASCAR will be the first major sport in the United States to return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the organisers of the popular racing series said on Thursday that the season will resume without fans in mid-May. NASCAR, which postponed racing in mid-March due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, said its season will resume on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The race will be the first of seven over an 11-day span at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. "NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition," Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer said in a statement.

"NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community."

