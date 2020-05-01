Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 04:03 IST
Gilead to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment

Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the closely-watched experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday said it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment. The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

By the end of next month, Gilead said it expects to have manufactured enough of the drug to treat more than 140,000 patients, and it plans to donate that supply to hospitals. The company said it has been in constant dialogue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about making remdesivir, which is given to hospitalized patients by intravenous infusion, available to patients as quickly as possible. "There is a big sense of urgency here," Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said during a conference call with analysts.

He said the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization for remdesivir, but Gilead is also seeking standard regulatory approval of the drug. O'Day declined to answer questions about whether Gilead plans to eventually profit from the COVID-19 treatment rather than just donate the medicine. The company has made billions of dollars on its drugs for HIV and hepatitis C.

"There has been no other time like this in the history of the planet," he said. First quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs rose to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

Gilead also reported flat first-quarter earnings and its shares fell 2% in extended trading. The U.S. National Institutes of Health on Wednesday said preliminary results from its trial of remdesivir showed that COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo.

In that 1,063-patient trial, patients who received the Gilead drug recovered in 11 days compared with 15 days for those who received a placebo. While the data will need more analysis to know just how well the drug might work and for which patients with COVID-19, it was hailed by U.S. health officials as highly significant since it clearly had an effect on the disease for which there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines.

Data from a trial run by Gilead, also unveiled on Wednesday, showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or ten days of treatment. If the drug works just as well in half the time, there would be twice as much available for patients and the cost of therapy would be less.

More detailed results of the U.S. study are expected next month. There are several other studies also looking at remdesivir for the coronavirus. On Thursday, The European Medicines Agency said it has started a 'rolling review' of data on the use of Gilead's antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

A rolling review allows the agency to speed its assessment of promising experimental medicines during a public health emergency. Gilead said its first-quarter profit was largely flat from a year ago as a 5% increase in sales was offset by higher costs, including spending related to development of remdesivir.

Gilead posted adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast a profit of $1.57 on revenue of $5.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Most of U.S. House urges more diplomacy at U.N. to renew Iran arms embargo -sources

Nearly 90 of U.S. House of Representatives members have signed a letter urging the Trump administration to increase its diplomatic action at the United Nations to renew an arms embargo on Iran, congressional sources said on Thursday. In a r...

Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab: Trump

The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. Yes...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army H...

Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future

Apple Inc reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations Thursday, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying China sales were headed in the right direction as that country reopens from the novel coronavirus. But Cook said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020