Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief lauds Japan's spending to combat pandemic, urges others to step up

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:24 IST
IMF chief lauds Japan's spending to combat pandemic, urges others to step up

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday lauded Japan's plans to spend about 20% of its gross domestic product to respond to the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and help the world's poorest countries, urging others to do their part. Japan, the world's third largest economy behind the United States and China, was the largest contributor to IMF financial resources and the largest contributor to the fund’s concessional lending facilities, Georgieva said in a statement.

"While it has the clear intention to support the Japanese economy, Japan will also underpin the stability of the global economy through contributions to the International Monetary Fund’s resources for the provision of debt relief and concessional financing to low-income countries," she said. The IMF this month forecast the global economy will contract by 3% due to the pandemic, in what would be the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

IMF and World Bank officials have repeatedly warned that the world's poorest countries will be particularly hard hit by the pandemic because they lack the resources and infrastructure to respond to the resulting health and economic challenges. "It is therefore crucial that the membership work together to support our poorest and most vulnerable members in this difficult period," Georgieva said in the statement.

She said Japan had provided close to 9 billion in Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's currency, to date to the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which amounted to 23% of all PRGT loans, and over SDR 900 million in subsidy grant resources. "I urge other member countries to contribute to both the (Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust) and PRGT. By working together, we can overcome the global challenge facing us and help restore growth and prosperity,” she said.

Funded by grants from members, the CCRT has already provided grants to 29 countries to cover their debt service payments to the IMF for an initial six-month period, according to the IMF. Members can also provide grants and loans to the PRGT, which supports low-income countries. Washington has been noticeably absent from the relief drive.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this month told the IMF's steering committee that Washington was exploring contributions to both facilities, but gave no details on the amount or timing of such a contribution. Also contributing to the CCRT are Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore and China, while Japan, France, Britain, Canada and Australia have all pledged contributions to the PRGT.

Japan this month said it aimed to double its contribution to the PRGT from the current SDR 3.6 billion, saying it would make the first SDR 1.8 billion available immediately, with the rest to follow as other member countries upped their contributions.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places. Andhra people which are stranded in other states can call 0866-2424680 and other states people stranded in Andhra can call 1902 and give their ...

Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

Indias film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs....

With no source of income Sri Lanka refugees in Chennai brace for coronavirus crisis

With lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sri Lankan refugees living in Chennai are facing hardships as they have no source of income. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coron...

Karnataka Govt appoints nodal officers to monitor movement of stranded people

Karnataka government has assigned State Nodal Officers after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA order regarding the inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and students during the lockdown period. The Nodal office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020