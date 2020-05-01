Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary PM warns of potential second coronavirus wave in Oct-Nov

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:10 IST
Hungary PM warns of potential second coronavirus wave in Oct-Nov
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary needs to prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus cases in October and November after a likely slowdown in the outbreak's infection rate in the summer, the prime minister told state radio on Friday.

Viktor Orban also said restrictions on movement in Budapest and surroundings, where 80% of the country's coronavirus deaths have been recorded, would not be eased until the fatality rate fell in that area. From Monday, Hungary will lift some curbs in the countryside, where shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen as the government tries to put the battered economy back on track.

"The virus has not gone away, we have only won some time," Orban told state radio. "We have to prepare for a second wave (of the epidemic) in October-November." As of Friday, Hungary has reported 2,863 cases of COVID-19, and 323 deaths.

Orban said the focus was on creating as many jobs in the country as had been destroyed by the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. He said his government would offer paid training and widen the public works program. The army was also in a recruitment phase.

A phased lifting of restrictions is the government's strategy to head off more lasting damage to the economy, which is expected to shrink by about 4% this year based on a Reuters survey. It expanded by 4.9% last year.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

French rail company SNCF expects 3 bln euro coronavirus revenue hit

Frances state-owned SNCF railways company estimates it will lose at least 3 billion euros 3.3 billion in revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Les Echos daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Strikes over gov...

Younus Khan backs Shoaib Akhtar for speaking "bitter truth" about PCB

Former Pakistan skipper Younus Khan has backed speedster Shoaib Akhtar who lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB for not taking serious action against people involved in match-fixing. Taking to Twitter Khan wrote, What a befitting an...

Oil prices climb on start of output cuts, US inventories lower than feared

Oil prices rose on Friday, extending the previous sessions gains, as major producers began output cuts to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic while data showed U.S. crude inventories grew less than expected. ...

London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020