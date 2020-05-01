COVID-19 patient from TN hospitalised in Puducherry

A 64-year old cancer patient from neighboring Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the JIPMER here for treatment, Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday. The woman patient from Cuddalore district, bordering the union territory, was on Wednesday admitted to the JIPMER, a designated hospital for coronavirus cases, after she tested positive for the contagion, he told reporters here.

He said as far as the union territory of Puducherry was concerned there were only three positive cases and all of them had been undergoing treatment in the government Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital. The total COVID-19 cases in Puducherry was eight, including five discharges.

Rao said the health department has intensified the door-to-door survey and so far 13,31,353 people were covered under it. A total of 2,353 samples were tested so far and of the 2,292 found to be negative and the results of remaining awaited.