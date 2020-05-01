Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM says no evidence coronavirus originated in China laboratory, urges inquiry

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:12 IST
Australian PM says no evidence coronavirus originated in China laboratory, urges inquiry
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has angered Beijing by calling for a global inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak, said he had no evidence to suggest the disease originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence he said he had seen. Morrison said on Friday that Australia had no information to support that theory, and said the confusion supported his push for an inquiry to understand how the outbreak started and then spread rapidly around the world.

"What we have before us doesn't suggest that that is the likely source," Morrison told a news conference in Canberra when asked about Trump's comments. "There's nothing we have that would indicate that was the likely source, though you can't rule anything out in these environments," he said.

"We know it started in China, we know it started in Wuhan, the most likely scenario that has been canvassed relates to wildlife wet markets, but that's a matter that would have to be thoroughly assessed." The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), based in the city where the disease was first identified, has rejected suggestions the coronavirus came from its laboratory.

Most scientists now say the virus originated in wildlife, with bats and pangolins identified as possible host species. Relations between Australia and China have been strained since the government began canvassing support in mid-April for an international inquiry into the outbreak.

Beijing sees the inquiry call as part of U.S.-led propaganda against China, while Morrison says the world needs to understand exactly what happened to prevent a repeat of an outbreak that has so far killed more than 200,000 people and shut down much of the global economy. "That's why it is just so important to understand what happened, to make sure that we can prevent such a broad-based global catastrophe from happening again," Morrison said.

Beijing's ambassador to Australia said that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism, and universities in response to the push for an inquiry, comments members of Morrison's government have called "threats of economic coercion."

AUSTRALIA MAY EASE RESTRICTIONS

Australia has successfully contained the outbreak so far, but measures implemented to do that are set to see unemployment surge, the economy sink into recession for the first time in three decades and government debt increase massively. The Australian government said on Friday it would meet next Friday, a week ahead of schedule, to decide whether to ease social distancing restrictions, as the numbers of new infections dwindle and pressure mounts for business and schools to reopen.

Australia has reported about 6,700 cases of the new coronavirus and 93 deaths, well below the levels reported in the United States and Europe. Growth in new infections has slowed to less than 0.5% a day, compared to 25% a month ago. Morrison said it was imperative to lift social distancing restrictions as early as possible as 1.5 million people were now on unemployment benefits and the government forecast the unemployment rate to top 10% within months.

"We need to restart our economy, we need to restart our society. We can't keep Australia under the doona," Morrison said, using an Australian word for the quilt. Morrison's government has pledged to spend more than 10% of GDP to boost the economy but the central bank still warns the country is heading for its worst contraction since the 1930s.

With less than 20 new coronavirus cases discovered each day, Morrison said state and territory lawmakers would meet on May 8 to determine whether to lift restrictions. "Australians deserve an early mark for the work that they have done," he told reporters.

Australia attributes its success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 to social distancing restrictions imposed in March, including the forced closures of pubs, restaurants and limiting the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings. Morrison said 3.5 million people had downloaded an app on their smartphones designed to help medics trace people potentially exposed to the virus, though the government is hoping for about 40% of the country's 25.7 million population to sign up to ensure it is effective.

Cabinet will also decide next week how to restart sport across the country, the prime minister said. The government says any resumption of sport should not compromise the public health and recommends a staggered start beginning with small groups that play non-contact sport outdoors.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia coronavirus cases rise to 582, Mogadishu records 54 more positive cases

Somalias Health Minister has announced on April 29 that the countrys number of coronavirus cases had risen to 582, according to a news report by Daily Nation.In a press briefing, Dr. Fawzia Abikar Nur said that over the past 24 hours, the c...

'One Nation One Voice': 100 singers unite to support frontline COVID-19 warriors, PM-CARES fund

As an act of unity during the time of COVID-19 crisis, 100 renowned Indian singers have decided to come together for One Nation One Voice - an anthem dedicated to corona warriors and in aid of the PM-CARES fund. The initiative is an acapell...

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Regulator Sebi has barred Modex International Securities Ltd and its nine directors from the capital markets till further orders for misusing clients funds and securities. The directors restrained by the regulator are Dharmendra Kumar Arora...

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020