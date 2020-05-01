Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heathrow CEO says disappointed UK not supporting aviation sector

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:37 IST
Heathrow CEO says disappointed UK not supporting aviation sector
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The head of Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said on Friday it was disappointing that the government was not supporting the industry and said it perhaps did not realise the importance of aviation to the wider economy. "It is disappointing that the UK government stands out globally as being one of the few countries not to be supporting its aviation sector," Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told Reuters.

"I think it comes back to a lack of understanding perhaps of just how vital aviation is to the rest of the economy. "The Americans, the first thing they did was to provide for national support to their airlines and airports. The French are doing the same thing, as are the Germans. In the UK we've seen Flybe go bust, and we might see the same thing happen to Virgin (Atlantic)."

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Becker urges tennis bodies to come together in COVID-19 crisis

Tennis legend and Laureus Academy Member Boris Becker has warned that his sport is in crisis due to COVID-19 and has urged governing bodies to come together to find a solution. The six-time Grand Slam winner, in an interview on Laureus.com,...

Russia grapples with another record day of cases

Russia registered almost 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday in yet another record daily spike, bringing the total to 114,431. The number of cases is likely to be much higher as not everyone gets tested, and tests in Russia were reported ...

Nepali rescuers recover bodies of South Korean trekker, guide

Rescuers in Nepal recovered the bodies of a South Korean trekker and a local guide on Friday, an official said, the last of a group of seven who went missing in January after being struck by an avalanche in the Annapurna region.Four South K...

CM Bhagel writes to PM seeking relaxation in borrowing limit for state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought relaxation in the states borrowing limit to six per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product GSDP this year in view of the situation ari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020