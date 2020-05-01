URGENT-Spain's GDP to contract 9.2% in 2020 - economy minister

URGENT-Spain's GDP to contract 9.2% in 2020 - economy ministerReuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:46 IST
Spain's GDP will contract 9.2% in 2020, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy. GDP is expected to grow by 6.8% in 2021, she said.
The Bank of Spain expected an "asymmetric V-shape recovery, with the deepest decrease in the second quarter and then a strong and gradual recovery in the second half of the year," Calvino said. "Forecasts are prudent and consistent", she said.
On Feb. 11, prior to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to counter the pandemic, Calvino had forecast 2020 GDP growth at 1.6%.
