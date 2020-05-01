Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:58 IST
Motor racing-Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix in August can only take place without spectators, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The race at the Hungaroring was scheduled originally for Aug. 2 but Hungary on Thursday said events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until Aug. 15.

Formula One plans to start its season behind closed doors in Austria from July 3-5, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone under similar conditions, but has yet to publish a revised calendar. The traditional August break has been canceled to allow for rescheduling, with teams currently on an extended factory shutdown that could run into June.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...

Low-Pressure forms over Andaman Sea, S-E Bay of Bengal: IMD's Cyclone Warning

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, a Low-Pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of today, the 01st May 2020. Its inte...

China's Hubei to lower emergency coronavirus response level -Xinhua

Chinas central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday, citing a local official.The virus was first detect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020