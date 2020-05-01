Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya villagers aid quarantined families, leave no room for stigmatisation

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:07 IST
Meghalaya villagers aid quarantined families, leave no room for stigmatisation

In a show of camaraderie, residents of a village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district have come to the aid of other villagers who have been quarantined after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient. A young woman from Mawtharia, a village of 70 households, contracted the disease while working as domestic help for Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, the only person to have died of COVID-19 in Meghalaya so far.

The woman has been sent to a COVID-19 hospital in Shillong while 35 persons from 18 households, including her family members, have been home quarantined. Their samples have tested negative for the disease, village headman B Suting said. The 'dorbar' or village committee has taken it upon itself to provide food, water and other essential commodities to the home quarantined families by maintaining social distancing and also ensure that they are not stigmatised, he said.

Their initiatives have also been praised by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. "A sense of responsibility came to our minds upon hearing that there is a COVID-19 patient from our village. In fact, most of our village now looks like a quarantine centre as 18 families have been placed under home isolation," Suting told PTI.

The village headman said he had called up the emergency helpline number and informed the Block Development Office, following which necessary isolation procedures were undertaken. "The swift response of the Health officials and Mylliem Block Development Officer (BDO) Peter Passah helped us avert a potentially dangerous situation," he said.

Suting said he is optimistic that the COVID-19 patient from the village will recover. M Kurkalang of Ka Sengbhalang ki Kynthei, a women welfare organisation, praised the village committee for handling the situation effectively.

"They took care of the families leaving no room for stigmatisation. They supplied food, water and other essential commodities to the affected families by maintaining social distancing," she said. The villagers have formed a COVID-19 committee to strictly implement the quarantine measures. The local youths are monitoring the movement of people in the village and ensuring that the residents follow the lockdown norms, wear masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene, BDO Peter Passah said.

ASHA workers are monitoring the health of the home quarantined persons, Passah added..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Friday 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while ...

Soccer-Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended

Olympique Lyonnais will seek dozens of million euros in damages after they were deprived of a spot in European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the French Leagues decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid the...

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020