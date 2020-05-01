Left Menu
Development News Edition

No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:22 IST
No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

The Czech Republic outlined rules on Friday for cinemas, hairdressers and other businesses to re-open on May 11 that include a food and drink ban at the movies as the country eases restrictions aimed at slowing the coronavirus's spread. Hairstylists will need to wear both a mask and a protective shield and manicurists and pedicurists must also wear gloves, Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a news conference. Their customers must keep two metres apart.

"When it comes to barbers and hairdressers, it is essential that operators have double respiratory protection," Vojtech said. "So, in addition to the mask, there is also a protective shield." The central European nation of 10.7 million is cautiously opening up its economy amid signs the outbreak has come under control. Schools, shops and restaurants were shut down and a lockdown imposed in March.

The Czech Republic has reported a total of 7,689 cases and 237 deaths. On Thursday, it recorded 103 new cases, the first time since April 21 that daily new infections climbed above 100. Active cases have steadily declined. The government said on Thursday it would allow the opening of cultural and sport events with up to 100 people as part of a next phase of relaxing restrictions, to start on May 11. That will also include shopping malls and larger shops.

At theatres, audience members must leave every other row empty and couples can sit together at cinemas but must be separated by a seat from others. "It will not be possible to consume or sell any food, including drinks," Vojtech said, adding that masks need to stay on during the film. "That means no popcorn."

At restaurants with outdoor areas, customers not dining together must sit 1.5 metres apart but can remove their masks while eating and drinking. The government is hoping a system of tracing and testing contacts of infected people, newly boosted by an army of testers, mobile apps and location data from phones and payment card transactions, will be enough to contain any flare-ups without re-introducing blanket restrictions.

Stores of up to 2,500 square metres reopened Monday, and restaurants, pubs and hotels should open their doors on May 25 in the next reopening stage.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

EPCES urges Haryana govt to allow partial operations of SEZs, EOUs in some districts

Exporters body for special economic zones EPCES on Friday sought permission to resume at least partial operations at manufacturing units in certain districts of Haryana. The EPCES said special economic zones SEZs and export oriented units E...

IAG's Spanish airlines secure $1.1 bln of state-backed loans

International Consolidated Airlines Groups IAG Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling have secured 1 billion euros 1.1 billion of government-backed loans to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, IAG said on Friday. Iberia, Spain...

FEATURE-Climate-smart cassava gets new use in Zambia: hand sanitiser

By Danstan Kaunda LUSAKA, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - To deal with drier conditions brought by a shifting climate, farmer Pamela Nyirenda last year shifted to growing drought-hardy cassava, among other new water-sipping crops such as...

Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she and her singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are set to welcome their first child together. Gigi made the revelation during an appearance on Jimmy Fallons talk show. Fallon welcomed the runway star by c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020