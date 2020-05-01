Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa takes first steps towards reopening battered economy

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:16 IST
South Africa takes first steps towards reopening battered economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa took its first shaky steps on Friday towards rolling back one of the world's strictest COVID-19 lockdowns as it sought to strike a balance between containing the disease and reviving its battered economy. Five weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered most citizens to remain indoors and shuttered all but essential businesses as part of a response to the pandemic that has won praise from the World Health Organization.

But Africa's most advanced economy was already in a recession before the pandemic. And with the shutdown threatening to send already rampant unemployment soaring, the government has come under intense pressure to ease restrictions. Reopening the economy is proving harder than closing it down. Regulations only finalized on Wednesday have caused confusion and, under the first phase of easing, only some sectors may resume operations, and with limited staff.

Many businesses are weighing whether to reopen at all. These include restaurants, which can now resume food deliveries only. "Opening for delivery only will lose Nando's and our franchise partners more money than being closed," said Mike Cathie, CEO of the iconic spicy chicken chain, which has decided not to reopen yet.

McDonald's South Africa is reopening a limited number of restaurants. Famous Brands said it would trial delivery-only service at its Steers, Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza, Fishaways, and Mugg & Bean restaurant chains. Returning to work, Sizo Henna, owner of the upmarket Blaque Bistro in Johannesburg, knows he faces a new reality.

"Honest truth is, it is very difficult to sleep," said Henna, who has decided to partner with Uber's food delivery service Uber Eats and hired two drivers of his own to resume business.

SEVERE DAMAGE

South Africa has recorded 5,647 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths out of a population of 58 million, relatively low numbers compared with pandemic hot spots in Europe or the United States. But the economic damage has been severe. The National Treasury forecasts a 5.8% contraction this year.

The authorities' new five-level, flexible system allows lockdown restrictions to be eased or reintroduced based on the disease's progression. South Africa moved from level 5 to level 4 on Friday.

Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel told a parliamentary briefing that if infection levels remain steady and testing is expanded, more easing could come soon. "It's not that the economy needs to be in level 4 for a four-week period or six-week period," he said.

The new rules allow industries including mining, steel production and some clothing retail to gradually ramp up to 50% employment. Other forms of manufacturing are limited to 30%. But employers fear the regulations will undermine the efficiency and scale needed to turn a profit.

"We are having a serious conversation about whether we should indeed open at all," said Ken Manners, chief executive of SP Metal Forgings, a supplier to the auto industry, which makes up around 7% of South Africa's national output. Carmakers are lobbying the government to allow their entire workforce to return over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, workers in South Africa's important mining sector are reluctant to return underground, saying measures are not yet in place to protect them from infection. Crucially, most of the economy must still await further signs the disease has been contained before resuming work.

Industry organizations say many businesses can't hold out much longer. "I get calls daily from workers pleading for assistance and members who have lost their businesses and houses," said Johann Baard, executive director of the South African Apparel Association.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

Britains Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in. The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when of...

Tabloid wins initial battle in privacy action by UK's Duchess Meghan

Londons High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Asso...

Democratic presidential candidate Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the accusation. I want to address ...

Devotees from across world join JKYog's 24-hour long online Mahayajna

New Delhi India, May 1 ANINewsVoir JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosted a 24-hour long unique mahayajna on April 25 for relief from coronavirus. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya from Saturday to Sunday. Meanwhile, hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020