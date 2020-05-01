Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta announces gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:27 IST
Malta announces gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Malta has announced a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions as the number of new cases dwindles, with many shops allowed to reopen from Monday. However, the government said people would have to wear masks in stores to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

"I am pleased we have managed to weather the storm without having succumbed to pressure to order a total lockdown," Prime Minister Robert Abela told a news conference on Friday. "The government is now starting a three-week programme to reopen most commercial activity."

As of Monday, gatherings of up to four people will be allowed, with many shops and lottery offices also permitted to re-open. However, social distancing will have to be observed and changing rooms in clothes shops will be closed. Bars, restaurants and hairdressers must stay shuttered, the government said. The airport will remain closed at least until the end of May and schools will not reopen this academic year.

Malta, the smallest country in the European Union, has reported about 450 COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Health Minister Chris Fearne said the closely watched virus reproduction rate had been below 1 for more than a fortnight. This means each person with the virus is passing it on to less than one other person, on average, which should eventually lead to the outbreak petering out.

After the first case was registered on the Mediterranean island in March, Malta gradually shut down its ports, schools and all non-essential shops, while banning gatherings.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Peaty now making a splash in his own back garden

Britains Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in. The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 meters breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when of...

Tabloid wins initial battle in privacy action by UK's Duchess Meghan

Londons High Court on Friday threw out part of a claim brought by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, against a tabloid newspaper for breaching her privacy. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Asso...

Democratic presidential candidate Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the accusation. I want to address ...

Devotees from across world join JKYog's 24-hour long online Mahayajna

New Delhi India, May 1 ANINewsVoir JKYog and Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas hosted a 24-hour long unique mahayajna on April 25 for relief from coronavirus. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya from Saturday to Sunday. Meanwhile, hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020