Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'salutes' KGMU doc Tausif Khan for donating plasma

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:39 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'salutes' KGMU doc Tausif Khan for donating plasma
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to King George's Medical University (KGMU) doctor Tausif Khan and congratulated him for donating his blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19. Her letter was handed over to Dr Khan on Friday. It was sent to him via e-mail on Thursday evening itself.

In the letter the Congress leader wrote, "Plasma donated by you will help in treating coronavirus patients and save life. The respect for you increased when I came to know that while treating COVID-19 patients you unfortunately contracted the disease." "Your initiative will encourage others to donate their plasma," she said, adding, "Slaute to your feelings." Dr Khan told PTI, "Priyanka's letter has encouraged me and if needed I will again donate my plasma." He had donated his plasma on April 25, the first day of Ramzan. Dr Khan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 and after recovering on April 7, he was in home quarantine for 14 days. Under convalescent plasma therapy technique, plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is transfused to patients who are in severe condition. The centre has, however, said plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complication.

