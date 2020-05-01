Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths - health authorities

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths - health authoritiesReuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:07 IST
The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said on Friday, with 98 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,893, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands