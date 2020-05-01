Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a month

Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a monthReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:07 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump will leave the White House on Friday for the first time in a month when he travels to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
Trump will make the 70-mile (110 km) trip to Camp David on Friday evening, according to a schedule released by the White House on Thursday night. The schedule did not indicate how long Trump would stay at Camp David. Trump has been holding regular press events at the White House to highlight his administration's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's last trip away from the White House was on March 28 to Norfolk, Virginia, where he bid farewell to the Navy's USNS Comfort hospital ship as it sailed to New York City to help take the pressure off civilian hospitals. Trump, who faces re-election in November, said on Wednesday he would visit Arizona next week for an industry-related event.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norfolk
- Camp David
- White House
- New York City
- Arizona
- Navy
- Virginia
ALSO READ
White House to release guidelines on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions: Trump
Indian-American Ro Khanna appointed to White House COVID19 advisory council
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna in White House coronavirus advisory council
G7 seeks WHO review and reform, commits to coordinated virus response -White House
G7 to work together to prepare their economies to 're-open safely': White House