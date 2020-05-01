Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,258, new cases 2,188 - ministry

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,258, new cases 2,188 - ministryReuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:00 IST
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey has risen by 84 in the last 24 hours to 3,258, with 2,188 new cases of the virus, Health Ministry data showed on Friday.
The total number of cases rose to 122,392, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States. A total of 53,808 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours stood at 41,431, raising the total number of tests during the outbreak to 1.075 million.
