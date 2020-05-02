Left Menu
Development News Edition

India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:09 IST
India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has mandated that all public and private sector employees use a government-backed Bluetooth tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices as New Delhi begins easing some of its lockdown measures in lower-risk areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday said India - the country with the largest number of people in lockdown - would extend its nationwide control measures for another two weeks from Monday to battle the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness but allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts. As part of its efforts to fight the deadly virus, India last month launched the app Aarogya Setu - meaning Health Bridge - a Bluetooth and GPS-based system developed by the country's National Informatics Centre. The app alerts users who may have come in contact with people later found to be positive for COVID-19 or deemed to be at high risk.

"Use of Aarogya Setu shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public," India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification late on Friday. It will the responsibility of the heads of companies and organizations "to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees," the ministry said.

Officials at India's technology ministry and a lawyer who framed the privacy policy for Aarogya Setu told Reuters the app needs to be on at least 200 million phones for it to be effective in the country of 1.3 billion people. The app has been downloaded around 50 million times on Android phones, which dominate India's smartphone user base of 500 million, according to Google Play Store data.

The app's compulsory use is raising concerns among privacy advocates, who say it is unclear how the data will be used and who stresses that India lacks privacy laws to govern the app. "Such a move should be backed by a dedicated law which provides strong data protection cover and is under the oversight of an independent body," said Udbhav Tiwari, Public Policy Advisor for internet company Mozilla.

New Delhi has said the app will not infringe on privacy as all data is collected anonymously. The app can help authorities identify virus hotspots and better-target health efforts, the tech ministry told Reuters in late April, adding that information on the app is used "only for administering necessary medical interventions".

On Friday, the government said that offices re-opening will also have to implement measures like gaps between shifts and staggered lunch breaks to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has infected 3.3 million worldwide and caused more than 230,000 deaths. India has reported over 37,000 cases and 1,218 deaths from the virus.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since ...

Covid-19 pandemic presents India with 'rare' opportunity to question China on poor human rights record: EFSAS

The coronavirus pandemic has presented India with a rare and welcome opportunity to question China over its scant regard for basic human rights, which has displayed by the countrys irresponsible and callous attitude towards the outbreak tha...

‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022The new date is part of Lionsgates release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstillThe st...

Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held

An assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020