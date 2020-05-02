Primary contacts of COVID-positive ward helper at Rajan Babu TB Hospital test negative for virus

Four primary contacts of a COVID-positive ward helper of the Rajan Babu TB Hospital in GTB Nagar have tested negative for the virus, officials said here on Saturday

The ward helper at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, they said

"All primary contacts of the ward helper, who is COVID-positive, of RBIPMT have tested negative. Four persons were tested," an official of the north body said.