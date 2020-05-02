Left Menu
Two new cases reported from Odisha's Jajpur

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jajpur on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 156, Odisha Health Department said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jajpur on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 156, Odisha Health Department said. Both male patients, a 48-year-old and a 55-year-old, had recently returned from Kolkata and were asymptomatic. Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Currently, there are 100 active cases, 55 cured/discharged and one death due to the deadly virus in the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths. (ANI)

