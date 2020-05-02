Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 3:38 p.m.

Indore police found 18 migrants crammed inside the cement mixer of a truck headed towards UP from Maharashtra. 3:35 p.m.

SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying medical supplies. 3:21 p.m.

Seven people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking total state tally to 156. 3:05 p.m.

A first special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant laborers reaches Patna. 2:51 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 2nd economic stimulus package. 2:35 p.m.

Forty-one people residing in a building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, an official said. 2:31 p.m.

A 25-year-old MES personnel, who was placed under home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection in Gwalior, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging. 2:29 p.m.

Karnataka to write to the Centre to drop Bengaluru rural district from the COVID-19 red zone list. 2:19 p.m.

European and US data can't be extrapolated to project COVID-19 cases in India, says biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. 2:16 p.m.

New York state schools and colleges remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. 2:09 p.m.

Nepal gets 3,000 coronavirus testing kits from Germany. 1:50 p.m.

AP confirms 62 new COVID-19 cases as the state's tally rises to 1,525. 1:47 p.m.

All 11 districts of Delhi will remain in red zone till May 17, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says. 1:43 p.m.

A train carrying stranded laborers reach Bhopal from Nashik. 1:29 p.m.

Two women die of COVID-19 in Indore as district toll rises to 74. 1:06 p.m.

With commercial activities shut for nearly one and a half months and income going down due to lockdown, villages in the national capital appealed to the Delhi government for relief from paying electricity bills. 1:05 p.m. The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this week that killed an Indian national.

12:46 p.m. UP allows the reopening of some shops selling non-essential goods in rural areas.

12:20 p.m. UNSC President Estonia calls the Security Council's handling of COVID-19 "a shame".

12:03 p.m. Woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for COVID-19.

11:57 a.m. Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic.

11:29 a.m. Cancer patients may face a high risk of death from COVID-19, the study says.

11:28 a.m. China reports just one new COVID-19 case.

11:27 a.m. Several US hospitals are using the drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, medical report says.

11:18 a.m. Twenty people from the Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive.

11:09 a.m. The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials say.

10:44 a.m. Three SRPF jawans among five new COVID-19 patients in Jalna, taking the overall tally of such cases in the Maharashtra district to eight.

10:15 a.m. The US FDA gave emergency use authorization for the use of investigational anti-viral Remdesivir in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

9:53 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,218 with the number of cases increasing to 37,336.

9:50 a.m. US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants.

9:42 a.m. A massive influx of migrant workers is expected in Bihar shortly and arrangements must be in place for their mandatory 21-day quarantine, medical tests, treatment, and economic rehabilitation, CM Nitish Kumar says.

9:31 a.m. Liquor traders in Goa fear a shortage of stocks.

6:19 a.m. Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak is 'certainly an option', US President Donald Trump says.

4:48 a.m. China 'mishandled' coronavirus outbreak, the White House says.