COVID-19: Civic body arranges for 300 beds in Ahmedabad

In light of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has arranged for 300 additional beds at three hospitals, a senior official said on Saturday. A 100-bed COVID-19 centre at the trust-run Al Amin Garib Nawaz Hospital will provide free treatment to patients, while 100 beds have been put up at Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city's south zone, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

A similar arrangement was also made at Chhipa Welfare General Hospital for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, he added. At present, the city has 2,659 active cases, of which 808 patients were being treated at the civil hospital and 541 at SVP Hospital, Nehra said.

Both hospitals have reserved 1,200 and 1,000 beds, respectively for coronavirus cases, the civic chief said, adding that 856 asymptomatic patients were admitted to Samras Hostel, which has 1,200 beds. Several patients were also being treated at private hospitals in the city.

The local administration has also roped in five-star hotels to accommodate asymptomatic patients with some charges, while 36 patients were under home quarantine and home visits of 159 patients were underway, Nehra said. Frontline workers, including medical staff, police personnel or sanitisation staff, who test positive for the infection, will be quarantined at designated hotels and the civic body will pay for their treatment, he added.