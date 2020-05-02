Meet Wilfred Johnson, newly-born son of UK PM to launch 16 bln euro reconstruction fund - PM

Meet Wilfred Johnson, newly-born son of UK PM to launch 16 bln euro reconstruction fund - PMReuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:25 IST
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday his government would approve a 16 billion euros ($17.57 billion) reconstruction fund to help regional authorities deal with the social and economic damage from the coronavirus.
Speaking at a press conference, Sanchez also announced that the use of masks on public transport would be compulsory from Monday.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain