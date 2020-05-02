Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland unveils 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:47 IST
Ireland unveils 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland will allow firms impacted by the coronavirus crisis to warehouse tax liabilities for 12 months, offering a "lifeline" as part of an additional package of business supports that could reach 6.5 billion euros, the government announced on Saturday. Commercial rates will also be written off for three months, a 2 billion euro credit guarantee scheme introduced for small and medium-sized businesses and Ireland's sovereign wealth fund mandated to invest 2 billion euros directly into bigger firms, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

After a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, Ireland laid out a roadmap on Friday for a gradual re-opening of the economy that could allow building sites and some retailers to reopen in two weeks, with restaurants following in June, hotels in July and finally pubs in August. The government concentrated its initial 8 billion euro fiscal response on increased jobless payments and wage subsidies for workers, with 1 billion euros of liquidity supports offered to reel firms.

The much larger package on Saturday also included a 10,000 euro restart grant for micro and small businesses. Ireland's main business lobby, IBEC, welcomed the measures as an important further step in addressing the cashflow crisis facing many. Highlighting the scale of the economic shock, Donohoe said firms had deferred 800 million euros of tax in March alone and that that figure could reach 2 billion euros by June.

He also hoped the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund's (ISIF) new equity fund would lead to investment far in excess of the 2 billion euros available capital as it will seek to maximize added capital from existing shareholders and new co-investors. While Jobs Minister Heather Humphries said more supports will be needed for sectors that will find the coming months harder than others, Donohoe said the acting government had not yet considered any potential sector-specific cut to VAT rates.

Hotels, restaurants, and pubs, which will only be allowed operate at limited capacity when they open, have called for the VAT rate for the hospitality sector to be temporarily cut to 0%from 13.5% and for state funds to help them pay rent. Donohoe said a new government would be required to enact the tax deferral and credit guarantee schemes, the first tangible sign that the political deadlock since an election in February election could directly hurt business if it cannot be broken.

Donohoe's Fine Gael and rival Fianna Fail are trying to find enough support from smaller parties to form a coalition. No new legislation can be passed until a new government is formed and selects the remaining members of the upper house of parliament. "It is very clear to me that there are economic decisions that our country will need relevant to keeping jobs and creating new jobs that in the coming weeks will require the election of a new Taoiseach (prime minister)," he told a news conference.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020