Left Menu
Development News Edition

Healthcare providers bear the brunt of sealed Delhi-Gurgaon border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:30 IST
Healthcare providers bear the brunt of sealed Delhi-Gurgaon border

Healthcare providers working in Delhi and Gurgaon are having a harrowing time as they are unable to commute to work due to the sealing of the Delhi-Gurgaon border in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

At a time when they are fighting the coronavirus battle, inconvenience to them means inconvenience to several patients. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute says there is an urgent need to ensure medical assistance to patients on chemotherapy, dialysis and having other medical emergencies. "The biggest challenge we are currently facing is that a number of our health workers are settled outside Gurgaon. While we are trying to make some arrangements, it is very difficult for them to leave their families and move to Gurgaon in the present circumstances,” she says

“It would be a great help if a system is put into place for healthcare workers to be screened and allowed to move across the border after full validation by authorities," Garg adds. Deepak Sharma, a resident of west Delhi, who works with a diagnostic lab in Gurgaon is another such worker who is bearing the brunt of the sealed border. “It is a crucial time for laboratories, and we are working with full strength, but I cannot commute to my workplace now, so it is kind of leave from work. Also, there is no concept of work from home in this sector. I did not want to take leave during such time, but now I am forced to do it,” he says. Arjun Dang, CEO, Dangs Lab says the sealed Delhi-Gurgaon border is leading to shortage of manpower, delay in medical processes that need to be done on time and also causing inconvenience to patients driving to Delhi from Gurgaon and vice versa. He said one of their senior-most doctors who specialises in hematology has not been able to come to Delhi from Gurgaon for the last three days. "The hematology samples are mostly oncology samples and we are unable to process them. Also, a lot of my patients come to Delhi for the drive-through coronavirus testing. It gets difficult if they are stopped at multiple places while they are commuting," Dang adds. Echoing Garg, Dang says a uniform system be put in place for healthcare workers who are travelling between Delhi and Gurgaon. He says his organisation caters to many hospitals in the NCR and is unable to function due to the sealed border. Ritika Sharma, who works as a nurse in a Delhi hospital and stays in Gurgaon, says she has been given time till Monday to arrange for some accommodation in Delhi till the time borders are sealed. Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary-General, Nathealth-Healthcare Federation of India, says the government should remove curbs on movement of doctors, medical personnel and other associate service providers, and allow them to commute to and fro the Delhi-Gurgaon border. Nathealth-Healthcare Federation of India is an apex industry association of healthcare providers. PTI SLB/GJS SRY

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total count 94

Six more people were found infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the infection count to 94 in the union territory on Saturday. The number of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up by over three times since April 25.Of the new c...

DCPs can allow travel outside district but Pune, Mumbai no-go

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said that in the cities with police commissionerates, a concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police will have the power to allow inter-state or inter-district journey by stranded migrant workers, pilgrims,...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

More than 3.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 237,137 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Saturday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking th...

Ensure proper arrangements for seamless movement of stranded people: Raj CM to officials

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed state government officials to ensure better coordination and proper arrangements for seamless and quick movement of stranded people amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown. He said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020