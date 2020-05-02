Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:53 IST
Singapore to ease some coronavirus curbs over next few weeks
Businesses such as home-based enterprises, laundry services and barbershops will be allowed to reopen from May 12. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore will start easing coronavirus restrictions over the next few weeks, authorities said on Saturday, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps towards reopening its economy. Businesses such as home-based enterprises, laundry services and barbershops will be allowed to reopen from May 12. A week later, some students will be allowed to go back to schools in small groups.

Officials say workplaces will be allowed to reopen gradually, taking into account their importance to the economy and supply chains, as well as their ability to minimise the risk of infection. Singapore is facing the deepest recession in its 55-year history, compounded by so-called "circuit breaker" restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus that are due to last until June 1.

"We are preparing for the safe and gradual resumption of economic and community activities after the end of the circuit breaker period on 1 June 2020," the ministry of health said in a statement. Singapore has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, mainly due to outbreaks in cramped migrant-worker dormitories. It has managed to curb the spread of the disease among locals outside the dormitories.

On Saturday, officials confirmed 447 new infections, the smallest daily rise in two weeks, taking the total to 17,548. It also reported the death of a 76-year-old man, taking the total death toll to 17. Of the new confirmed cases, 431 involve migrant workers living in dormitories and four are Singaporeans or permanent residents, the health ministry said.

The average daily number of new cases outside the migrant worker dormitories has dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week, from 25 the week before, the ministry said on Friday. Authorities said SafeEntry, a digital check-in system to log details of visitors and employees, will be deployed extensively across the country to help with contact tracing.

The government said the measures could still be adjusted depending on the situation, and that people should continue to stay at home and not meet in groups. "Even as we ease and adjust some of these measures, the bottom line is this - this is not the time to slacken and let our guard down," Singapore Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads the country's virus-fighting taskforce, told a media briefing.

"We're not out of the woods," he said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Khawaja shocked at Cricket Australia's financial crisis

Batsman Usman Khawaja, who was snubbed by Cricket Australia while announcing central contracts, says he was shocked to learn about the financial crisis the Board is facing and blamed it on mismanagement. Former captains Michael Clarke and A...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Lockdown: Nagaland faces 'financial crunch'; seeks Centre's help

The Nagaland government is presently facing financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and finding it difficult to pay salaries to its employees, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has recently ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020