Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi finance minister: Coronavirus economic impact will be felt from Q2

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 03-05-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 01:40 IST
Saudi finance minister: Coronavirus economic impact will be felt from Q2
Mohammed al-Jadaan also told Al Arabiya TV that the government is studying making big spending cuts amid other measures needed to face the crisis. Image Credit: ANI

The impact of the new coronavirus on Saudi Arabia's state finances will appear from the second quarter of the year, the finance minister said on Saturday, adding that Saudi finances needed still more discipline to face the challenges.

Mohammed al-Jadaan also told Al Arabiya TV that the government is studying making big spending cuts amid other measures needed to face the crisis.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020