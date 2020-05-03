Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-cigarettes cause equal heart health risks as tobacco cigarettes, study suggests

When it comes to heart health, e-cigarettes might no longer be the safer alternative over combustible cigarettes, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:37 IST
E-cigarettes cause equal heart health risks as tobacco cigarettes, study suggests
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

When it comes to heart health, e-cigarettes might no longer be the safer alternative over combustible cigarettes, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. "Many people believe e-cigarettes are safer than combustible cigarettes. In fact, most e-cigarette users say the primary reason they use e-cigarettes is that they think e-cigarettes pose less of a health risk," according to the study author Jessica L. Fetterman, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, Boston.

"Meanwhile, the evidence from scientific studies is growing that e-cigarettes might not be a safer alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes when it comes to heart health. Our study adds to that evidence," Fetterman added. Fetterman and colleagues studied over 400 men and women, ages 21 to 45 years, who had not been diagnosed with heart disease or heart disease risk factors.

Study participants included 94 nonsmokers, 285 cigarette smokers, 36 e-cigarette users, and 52 dual users who smoke combustible cigarettes and use e-cigarettes. Combustible cigarette smokers and dual users were older than non-smokers and e-cigarette users, while e-cigarette users were more likely to be younger, male, and white. All e-cigarette users were former smokers of traditional cigarettes.

"We studied measures of blood vessel function in e-cigarette and dual users who had been using e-cigarettes for at least three months. Most studies to date have looked at the impact of the acute use of e-cigarettes on blood vessel function measured right before and after use, whereas our study evaluated blood vessel function in chronic e-cigarette use among young, healthy adults," Fetterman said. The researchers found that former smokers who switched to e-cigarettes and dual users had an augmentation index similar to traditional cigarette users, which means that their arteries were just as stiff.

"Stiffening of the arteries can cause damage to the small blood vessels, including capillaries, and puts additional stress on the heart, all of which can contribute to the development of heart disease," Fetterman said. The researchers also found that the cells that line the blood vessels, called endothelial cells, appeared to be equally as damaged whether people used e-cigarettes, combustible cigarettes, or both.

"The endothelial cells from e-cigarette users or dual users produced less of the heart-protective compound nitric oxide, compared to non-tobacco users. Their cells also produced more reactive oxygen species, which cause damage to the parts of cells such as DNA and proteins," Fetterman said. "Our study results suggest there is no evidence that the use of e-cigarettes reduces cardiovascular injury, dysfunction or harm associated with the use of combustible tobacco products," she added.

She noted longer-term studies are needed to determine if vascular damage from e-cigarettes alone changes over time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 not an end to coworking culture, says industry

Reeling under pressure due to sharp drop in footfalls following the COVID-19 pandemic, operators in the countrys coworking industry believe the blip could be temporary and demand for flexible space would go up again as some key factors are ...

Deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath on killing of 5 security personnel in Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described as deeply disturbing and painful the killing of five security personnel including two senior Army officers, a colonel and a major, in an anti-terror operation in the Handwara area of north ...

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff found COVID-19 positive

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. A personal secretary of a Special Director General SD...

UPDATE 2-Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said the United States capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020