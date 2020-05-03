Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Pune hospital gets ICMR nod for blood plasma therapy

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:04 IST
Virus: Pune hospital gets ICMR nod for blood plasma therapy

The state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city has received the Indian Council of Medical Research's nod to apply plasma therapy on critical COVID-19 patients here, a senior health official said on Sunday. Technically called "convalescent-plasma therapy", the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person.

As part of the therapy, antibodies from a recovered patient are harvested and ingested into a sick person to help the latter's immune system mount a fight against the pathogen. "We have received necessary permission from the ICMR for plasma therapy and in the next two to three days, we will take further steps. A probable list of 35 donors has been prepared and they will be contacted," Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairperson of Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee said.

"These are people who have definitely developed antibodies. Let's see how many are willing to donate plasma. Repeat tests will be conducted on all the donors before the procedure," he added.

The ICMR has already clarified that the therapy is not a "therapeutic drug of choice", Salunkhe said, adding that "we are using the therapy as a last resort to revive a serious or critical patient". A recovered patient said he was ready to donate plasma provided the necessary logistics are taken care of by the hospital authorities.

A Pune-based firm, ABIL, had recently donated Rs 28 lakh to Sassoon Hospital to buy equipment required to extract plasma from the blood of a recovered patient..

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

Wizz Airs planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims...

Soccer-De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his clubs European ban will be overturned. The midfielder is also pleased ...

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have said a well-defined and financial incentives-based scrappage policy can help create demand in the commercial vehicles CV segment which has come come to a grinding halt. A vehicle scrappage policy is in t...

Mycobacterial w (Mw) drug trial to be conducted on 40 patients at three hospitals: PGIMER Director

The safety trail of mycobacterial w Mw drug has been completed but its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS-Delhi and Bhopal, said Dr Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh on Sunday. Mycobacterium w,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020