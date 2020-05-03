Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this yearReuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:16 IST
Wizz Air's planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.
The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims to start flights to Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Wizz Air said.
Wizz Air will also start flights from European cities to Abu Dhabi from June, which it said would supplement the launch of the joint venture.
