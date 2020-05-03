Left Menu
COVID-19: With 2 deaths in 3 days, toll in Indore reaches 76

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:37 IST
Two people in their 50s with comorbidities died over the past three days in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the state's commercial capital to 76. Indore, with 1,568 cases as on Sunday afternoon, is among the urban areas worst hit by the outbreak in the country.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia on Sunday said a 55-year-old woman and 59-year-old man died of the infection over the past three days. "The woman was also suffering from diabetes and thyroid ailments while the man was a diabetic with high blood pressure issues," he said.

With 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose from 1,545 to 1,568, he said, adding that 350 had been discharged after recovery so far. Officials said the death rate from the infection in Indore as on Sunday morning was 4.85 per cent, which while being higher than the national average, had seen a sharp decline over the past 24 days.

The urban areas of the district have been under curfew since March 25 when the first coronavirus case was detected. PTI HWP MAS LAL BNM BNM

