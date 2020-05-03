IAF showering petals on corona warriors is encouraging, morale-boosting: LNJP doctors

It is not a normal situation nowadays in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), where the doctors are treating the maximum number of COVID-19 patients daily and with the utmost care, in spite of the threat of getting infected with the virus. Sunday's event of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying over hospitals including the LNJP, and showering petals as a mark of gratitude to the efforts and sacrifice of the corona warriors, gives the doctors and other staff a morale boost, support and encouragement.

"IAF helicopters flying over this hospital and showering petals is a great morale boost and encouragement for all of us to fight against the coronavirus," Dr Kapil Bhide, one of the doctors at LNJP, told ANI. He further said: "Since from the very first day, we are fighting against coronavirus. Initially, it was very tough. We didn't know what is going on? However, now we are set and prepared to fight against coronavirus. We have been working here since yesterday night and we are exhausted but this encouragement is fabulous for all of us."

When some encouragement is given to us, we go an extra mile to serve the people and the country, added Dr Bhide, while referring to the treatment being given to the coronavirus patients. Recalling the initial days of the outbreak of coronavirus, he said that there was a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and we were a bit scared.

"Now we are set to fight against the coronavirus as each one of us has the PPE kit," he said. The LNJP serves the maximum number of patients not only in Delhi but also in the entire country.

"We may have around 500-600 corona patients right now. We are giving our best shot. We want people to follow the lockdown and social distancing norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Dr Bhide. Echoing similar concerns, Dr Himanshu, another LNJPH doctor, told ANI: "Our efforts will go to waste if people don't follow the lockdown rules. How long the coronavirus continues, we don't know. The lockdown should be extended till the time no new case comes to the fore."

"India is in a very good position as compared to other western countries like the USA, Spain, Italy and the UK. We have less number of deaths and less number of cases. We shall win the war against coronavirus but in my opinion, we all should maintain social distancing norms and follow the lockdown rules," he added. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,122, including 1,256 people, who have recovered/migrated and 64 deaths. (ANI)