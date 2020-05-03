FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the new coronavirusReuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:23 IST
More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19 in intensive care last month, he said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. * Russia recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the total to 134,687, with more than half of cases and deaths in Moscow. * Roche Holding
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel reopened some schools but the bid to edge back to normality was boycotted by several municipalities and many parents who cited poor government preparation. * Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus as President Hassan Rouhani's government starts to ease restrictions. * Malls in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi began reopening to a restricted number of customers as the UAE eases lockdown measures imposed more than a month ago. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the United States' capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said at the company's annual meeting, saying "the world has changed" for the aviation industry. * Saudi Arabia's stock market fell sharply on Sunday, snapping three sessions of gains as the prospect of more stringent measures to cope with the coronavirus and Moody's downgrading of the kingdom's outlook soured investor sentiment. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)
