U'khand:Cancer patient discharged from Delhi hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

U'khand:Cancer patient discharged from Delhi hospital after testing COVID-19 positivePTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:26 IST
A cancer patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi was discharged after he tested positive for coronavirus, following which his family brought him here and he was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh, officials said on Sunday. The man was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday immediately after the administration here was informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Uttarakhand Directorate of Health spokesperson JC Pandey said.
The resident of Chaman Vihar area here was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital on April 28 for cancer treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and was discharged the same day. On May 1, his family brought him here, Pande said.
After the patient was hospitalised, his five family members were also kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and the entire Chaman Vihar area was sealed. His son is in the isolation ward of AIIMS, Rishikesh and four other family members have been admitted to the Doon Hospital here, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- AIIMS
- Rishikesh
- Delhi
- Chaman Vihar
- Apollo Hospital
- Doon Hospital
ALSO READ
41 people living in one building in Delhi test positive for COVID-19
Councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA in connection with Delhi violence
Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment
Delhi HC notice to Centre, others on plea to restrain police from making arrests in Delhi violence case
Over 2,800 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown: Police