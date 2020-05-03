Four more recover from COVID-19 in Odisha

Four more coronavirus patients recovered in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of cured cases in the state to 60, officials said. Three of the cured patients are from Bhadrak district while another hails from Balasore, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Of the 162 cases reported in the state, the number of active ones now stand at 101. One person from Bhubaneswar had died due to the contagion on April 6. Jajpur district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 48, followed by Bhubaneswar in Khurda at 47.