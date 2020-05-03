Left Menu
Development News Edition

63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district: Kerala Health Ministry

A total of 63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district on Sunday and over 16 people have completed their period, according to a health bulletin issued by the Kerala government.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:54 IST
63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district: Kerala Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 63 people have been put under home quarantine in Ernakulam district on Sunday and over 16 people have completed their period, according to a health bulletin issued by the Kerala government. "A total of 880 have till now have been put under home quarantine, including 63 persons placed into home quarantine in Ernakulam district and 16 people who have completed their home quarantine period. In this, 426 persons in the high risk category and 454 in the low risk category," read the bulletin.

It further read, "One person has been admitted in the isolation ward of the Kalamassery medical college for observation. With this, the total number of people in isolation wards at Ernakulam district is 27." "Today results of 40 samples taken today tested negative. However, 63 samples are yet to be received for COVID-19 testing," the bulletin read.

It also read that 21 employees and 51 passengers of a vessel which reached on May 2 at Cochin port were tested and found negative. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 135 more deaths from COVID-19, taking toll to 24,895

The number of people who have died in France after contracting the new coronavirus rose on Sunday by 135 to 24,895, the health ministry said.The number of people treated in hospital for the coronavirus and the number of people in intensive ...

Pregnant woman dies at J-K hospital; family alleges negligence, carries body in stretcher trolley

A pregnant woman died at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district on Sunday, with her family alleging negligence by doctors and medical authorities. The family carried the body from the hospital in a stretcher trolley, a video of ...

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made. There i...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020