Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowing

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowingReuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-05-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 05:59 IST
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.
North America and European countries accounted for most of the new cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia.
Globally, there were 84,004 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Reuters tally that is based on official government data, taking total cases to just over 3.5 million. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
