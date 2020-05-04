France to hold more talks over helping aeronautics industry - Le Maire

France to hold more talks over helping aeronautics industry - Le MaireReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:15 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that further talks would take place from this week regarding ways to help the aeronautics industry.
Le Maire also reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio that France would look into the possible establishment of a fund to support the aeronautics industry.
