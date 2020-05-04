Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Abe set to extend state of emergency until end-May

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:58 IST
Japan's Abe set to extend state of emergency until end-May
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to extend the country's state of emergency on Monday until the end of May following a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force later in the day.

While much of the world is relaxing lockdown measures, Japan is extending its state of emergency to stop the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus and prevent its health system from becoming overwhelmed. Even though Japan has not seen a huge outbreak compared with some global hotspots, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 15,000 and killed 538 in the country, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura informed steering committees of parliament on Monday the government will hold a meeting of its coronavirus task force and extend the state of emergency to the end of the month. Abe is due to explain the reasoning behind the extension of the state of emergency, which was due to expire on Wednesday, at a news conference in the evening, according to NHK.

The government may also ease some of the current coronavirus-related constraints on economic activity by allowing places with relatively low infection risks, such as parks, to reopen, even in hard-hit prefectures. The state of emergency gives governors in those prefectures the authority to request residents to stay at home and businesses to close. There are, however, no penalties for non-compliance.

The virus-triggered slump in business activity is threatening to throw the world's third-largest economy into a deep recession, prompting calls for more government spending. Japan's parliament last week approved an extra budget to fund a record $1.1 trillion stimulus package.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian Air shareholders back rescue plan -reports

Norwegian Air shareholders backed key elements of its financial survival plan on Monday, local media reported, with about 95 of votes cast supported converting debt into equity.Approval of the scheme is a vital part of the airlines plan to ...

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Norways Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering IPO remotely, as it looks to build on-demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus cris...

Global pledging 'marathon' aims to raise billions for COVID-19 vaccine

World leaders will hold an international pledging marathon on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus after rich countries promised a unified respo...

Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11 regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020