Left Menu
Development News Edition

Junior doctors at Aligarh hospital threaten to cease work, demand better work conditions

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:04 IST
Junior doctors at Aligarh hospital threaten to cease work, demand better work conditions

Junior doctors at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital here have threatened to cease work from Tuesday and go on a hunger strike if authorities fail to consider their demand for better work conditions at the COVID-19 isolation ward.    There are around 600 junior doctors in the hospital, which is one of the state's frontline facilities for testing and treating coronavirus patients

Resident doctors' association president Dr Hamza said junior doctors were facing work pressure in view of change in duty hours and sought intervention of AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor in the matter

Doctors at the hospital are finding it difficult to cope with the recent increase in their monthly duty hours from one week at the COVID ward to two weeks of continuous duty at the COVID ward. During the past 10 days, three junior doctors at the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. PTI COR SMI DVDV

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ITV cancels 2020 Love Island due to COVID-19 in blow for ad revenues

Britains ITV said its popular dating show Love Island would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and there would not be a new series until 2021, in a big setback for the broadcasters advertising revenues. ITV said in a...

OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES - OILS per 10 Kgs G.Nut Raw 1340.00 Kardi Expeller ---- Sesame Expeller ---- Sunflower Exp. 840.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 905.00 CottonseedRefined 825.00 Refined Palm Oil 710.00 Soyabean Ref...

COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 1,611, death toll reaches 77

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs worst hit Indore district rose to 1,611 after 43 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours , a senior health official said on Monday. Besides, the death toll here rose t...

Indian wins 10 million dirhams in UAE draw

An Indian salesman in the UAE has won a whopping 10 million dirhams at an Abu Dhabi draw, a media report said. Dileep Kumar Ellikkottil Parameswaran, from Keralas Thrissur, works with an auto spare parts company in Ajman and earns 5,000 dir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020